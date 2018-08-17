Idaho wildlife officials relocate chicken-chasing grizzly

ATHOL, Idaho (AP) — Wildlife officials in northern Idaho have trapped and relocated a young grizzly bear that was reportedly raiding chicken coops and damaging sprinkler heads near the small town of Athol.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game regional conservation officer Craig Walker told the Coeur d'Alene Press that the bear was seen roaming for five days between Chilco and Athol. After the grizzly was spotted digging up a dead goat that had been recently buried in a field, authorities brought in a trap and used a chunk of the goat as bait.

The trap worked, and on Wednesday the grizzly was captured. Walker said he was surprised to find the bear relatively calm on Thursday morning, and wildlife officers successfully drugged, collared and relocated the big bruin.

Walker says the bear luckily didn't cause too much trouble, but resident Rick Emry says neighbors were walking on pins and needles until the bear was captured. Emry says he's glad the bear is out of everyone's hair.

Walker said grizzly sightings in the region's populated areas are somewhat rare, but not unheard of.

___

Information from: Coeur d'Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com