Idaho unemployment rate holds steady at 2.9%

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho's unemployment rate remained at 2.9% in March, the same as the previous month.

The Idaho Department of Labor in a news release Friday says the state's unemployment rate has remained below 3% for 16 consecutive months.

The agency says the number of people in the state age 16 or older working or looking for work is at 868,263.

The agency says total employment is 843,345. About 25,000 people are unemployed.

The labor force participation rate is at 63.9%. That's the percentage of people in the state age 16 and older working or looking for work.