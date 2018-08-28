Idaho sheriffs say DMV software causing headaches, delays

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho sheriffs across the state are calling on Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter to address a new driver's license system that they say has caused chaos and lengthy delays for hundreds of customers over the past year.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue, president of the Idaho Sheriff's Association, sent a letter to Otter last week detailing multiple frustrations with the Idaho Transportation Department's rollout of the new software system.

Otter's spokesman Jon Hanian says the governor will have a response Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff's association has also scheduled a news conference around the same time.

In Idaho, county sheriffs are responsible for providing drivers' license services but the computer system used to provide those services is run through the state's transportation agency.

ITD officials on Tuesday said they are recommending sheriff's office close their doors due to ongoing outages related to the driver's license software vendor.