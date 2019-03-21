Ichiro walks off into history before packed Tokyo Dome crowd

TOKYO (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki seems to have said "sayonara."

The 45-year-old Seattle Mariner star left the Tokyo Dome field in the eighth inning on Thursday night, waving goodbye to the crowd and being hugged by teammates in a three-minute walk that signaled to all his great career has ended.

The Japanese agency Kyodo News reported during the game against Oakland that Ichiro would announce his retirement after it was over.

Ichiro went 0 for 4. He took his spot in right field in the eighth, but then was pulled by manager Scott Servais and the walk into history began in front of a sellout of 45,000.

