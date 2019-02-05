Ice storm warning posted for Chicago, northern Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for Chicago and a swath of northern Illinois ahead of storm that could bring significant ice accumulations.

The warning runs from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning for the Chicago area and a portion of northern Illinois extending southwest to the Quad Cities area.

Ice accumulations ranging from one-tenth of an inch (.25 centimeter) to four-tenths of an inch (1 centimeter) are possible in the warning area in Illinois, where damage to power lines and trees is possible and travel will become hazardous.

Forecasters said freezing rain is expected to develop along the Interstate 39 corridor of north-central Illinois late Tuesday afternoon before spreading east across the remainder of the area by early evening.

Northwestern Indiana will also see icy conditions.