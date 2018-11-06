By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Indiana by county in

the race for U.S. Senate.

TP PR Donnelly Braun Brenton
Adams 25 0 0 0 0
Allen 338 0 0 0 0
Bartholmew 68 26 5,088 6,119 410
Benton 15 0 0 0 0
Blackford 12 0 0 0 0
Boone 53 0 0 0 0
Brown 12 0 0 0 0
Carroll 19 0 0 0 0
Cass 40 0 0 0 0
Clark 72 0 0 0 0
Clay 24 0 0 0 0
Clinton 39 0 0 0 0
Crawford 18 0 0 0 0
Daviess 28 6 935 2,655 109
Dearborn 45 0 0 0 0
Decatur 22 0 804 1,710 114
DeKalb 39 0 0 0 0
Delaware 78 0 0 0 0
Dubois 40 0 0 0 0
Elkhart 118 0 0 0 0
Fayette 28 0 955 1,705 161
Floyd 60 0 0 0 0
Fountain 18 0 0 0 0
Franklin 23 0 0 0 0
Fulton 17 1 96 163 15
Gibson 34 0 0 0 0
Grant 63 0 389 415 32
Greene 32 8 1,168 2,021 135
Hamilton 222 0 0 0 0
Hancock 50 0 0 0 0
Harrison 39 0 0 0 0
Hendricks 104 0 0 0 0
Henry 41 0 0 0 0
Howard 73 0 0 0 0
Huntington 37 14 1,795 3,735 209
Jackson 30 0 0 0 0
Jasper 29 0 0 0 0
Jay 18 1 147 286 42
Jefferson 26 0 0 0 0
Jennings 25 0 0 0 0
Johnson 135 0 0 0 0
Knox 33 0 1,329 2,004 161
Kosciusko 69 0 0 0 0
LaGrange 16 0 0 0 0
Lake 525 0 0 0 0
LaPorte 91 0 0 0 0
Lawrence 40 15 2,092 4,377 271
Madison 112 0 0 0 0
Marion 600 0 0 0 0
Marshall 30 0 0 0 0
Martin 18 0 0 0 0
Miami 31 14 1,589 3,759 237
Monroe 82 0 0 0 0
Montgomery 27 0 0 0 0
Morgan 54 0 0 0 0
Newton 18 0 0 0 0
Noble 29 8 1,073 3,072 184
Ohio 11 0 352 610 16
Orange 22 0 0 0 0
Owen 18 0 0 0 0
Parke 17 0 0 0 0
Perry 21 0 0 0 0
Pike 18 0 0 0 0
Porter 123 0 0 0 0
Posey 34 0 0 0 0
Pulaski 15 4 609 793 43
Putnam 31 0 0 0 0
Randolph 18 0 0 0 0
Ripley 25 0 0 0 0
Rush 17 0 0 0 0
St.Joseph 223 0 0 0 0
Scott 16 0 0 0 0
Shelby 40 0 0 0 0
Spencer 24 0 0 0 0
Starke 21 0 0 0 0
Steuben 23 0 0 0 0
Sullivan 21 1 846 1,045 83
Switzrland 12 0 0 0 0
Tippecanoe 119 0 0 0 0
Tipton 15 0 0 0 0
Union 10 0 0 0 0
Vanderburg 136 0 0 0 0
Vermillion 17 1 94 22 78
Vigo 89 0 0 0 0
Wabash 26 0 0 0 0
Warren 13 0 0 0 0
Warrick 59 0 0 0 0
Washington 21 0 0 0 0
Wayne 60 0 0 0 0
Wells 22 8 1,261 3,078 124
White 20 0 0 0 0
Whitley 34 0 0 0 0
Totals 5,375 107 20,622 37,569 2,424

AP Elections 11-06-2018 18:50