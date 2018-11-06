By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Indiana by county in

the race for U.S. House District 8.

TP PR Tanoos Bucshon
Clay 24 0 0 0
Crawford 5 0 0 0
Daviess 28 0 0 0
Dubois 40 0 0 0
Gibson 34 0 0 0
Greene 32 0 0 0
Knox 33 0 0 0
Martin 18 0 0 0
Owen 18 0 0 0
Parke 17 0 0 0
Perry 21 0 0 0
Pike 18 0 0 0
Posey 34 0 0 0
Spencer 24 0 0 0
Sullivan 21 0 0 0
Vanderburg 136 0 0 0
Vermillion 17 0 0 0
Vigo 89 0 0 0
Warrick 59 0 0 0
Totals 668 0 0 0

AP Elections 11-06-2018 14:00