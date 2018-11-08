https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/IN-House-6-Cnty-13375009.php
IN-House-6-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Indiana by county in
the race for U.S. House District 6.
|TP
|PR
|Lake
|Pence
|Ferknhff
|Bartholmew
|68
|60
|9,606
|16,159
|782
|Dearborn
|45
|45
|4,275
|13,426
|469
|Decatur
|22
|22
|2,007
|6,692
|277
|Delaware
|78
|78
|18,478
|18,066
|1,068
|Fayette
|28
|28
|2,163
|5,104
|188
|Franklin
|23
|23
|1,414
|5,581
|535
|Hancock
|50
|47
|9,090
|20,090
|988
|Henry
|41
|41
|4,999
|10,089
|633
|Jefferson
|26
|26
|4,234
|6,762
|251
|Jennings
|25
|25
|2,502
|6,416
|199
|Ohio
|11
|11
|679
|1,657
|56
|Randolph
|18
|15
|2,224
|5,440
|413
|Ripley
|25
|25
|2,165
|6,900
|412
|Rush
|17
|17
|1,572
|4,244
|195
|Scott
|8
|8
|1,328
|2,157
|56
|Shelby
|40
|40
|4,046
|9,966
|382
|Switzrland
|12
|10
|870
|1,963
|81
|Union
|10
|10
|636
|1,819
|51
|Wayne
|60
|51
|7,129
|11,696
|990
|Totals
|607
|582
|79,417
|154,227
|8,026
AP Elections 11-08-2018 16:00
