IL-House-2-Reg-Geo
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Illinois by Geographic
Region in the race for U.S. House District 2.
|TP
|PR
|Merkle
|Kelly
|Chicago
|171
|0
|0
|0
|RegTotals
|171
|0
|0
|0
|CookSuburb
|257
|0
|0
|0
|RegTotals
|257
|0
|0
|0
|Will
|27
|0
|0
|0
|RegTotals
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Kankakee
|68
|0
|0
|0
|RegTotals
|68
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|523
|0
|0
|0
AP Elections 11-06-2018 12:27
