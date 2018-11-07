https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/IL-Gov-Cnty-13372301.php
IL-Gov-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Illinois by county in
the race for Governor.
|TP
|PR
|Rauner
|Pritzker
|Jackson
|McCann
|Adams
|74
|74
|15,862
|6,143
|639
|1,637
|Alexndr
|11
|11
|878
|1,154
|38
|104
|Bond
|25
|25
|3,379
|2,365
|191
|611
|Boone
|38
|38
|8,769
|6,922
|465
|1,630
|Brown
|14
|14
|969
|398
|81
|426
|Bureau
|50
|50
|6,895
|5,267
|364
|910
|Calhoun
|7
|7
|898
|791
|21
|568
|Carroll
|22
|22
|3,651
|1,798
|141
|339
|Cass
|21
|21
|2,183
|1,476
|131
|704
|Champaign
|118
|118
|29,578
|42,929
|2,321
|3,071
|Christian
|30
|30
|6,692
|3,698
|342
|1,969
|Clark
|23
|23
|3,736
|1,814
|122
|397
|Clay
|22
|22
|3,307
|1,102
|125
|246
|Clinton
|39
|39
|8,731
|3,523
|350
|690
|Coles
|44
|44
|9,155
|5,953
|513
|1,359
|Cook
|3,668
|3,613
|411,164
|1,190,408
|33,140
|31,514
|Crawford
|24
|24
|3,990
|2,096
|187
|564
|Cumberland
|12
|12
|2,801
|963
|126
|415
|DeKalb
|65
|65
|16,138
|16,910
|1,386
|1,606
|DeWitt
|23
|23
|3,975
|1,537
|262
|378
|Douglas
|17
|17
|4,219
|1,412
|226
|495
|DuPage
|930
|930
|163,914
|167,695
|7,187
|12,120
|Edgar
|31
|31
|3,787
|1,606
|164
|459
|Edwards
|12
|12
|1,743
|452
|98
|91
|Effingm
|37
|37
|9,745
|2,827
|370
|1,256
|Fayette
|28
|28
|4,088
|1,751
|186
|1,175
|Ford
|22
|22
|3,482
|965
|157
|354
|Franklin
|35
|35
|7,857
|5,155
|650
|1,408
|Fulton
|57
|57
|5,061
|5,628
|601
|1,227
|Gallatin
|11
|11
|1,045
|775
|64
|176
|Greene
|22
|22
|1,842
|1,019
|56
|1,437
|Grundy
|40
|40
|10,148
|7,274
|684
|1,108
|Hamilton
|16
|16
|2,073
|877
|107
|367
|Hancock
|33
|33
|4,249
|1,946
|202
|522
|Hardin
|6
|6
|835
|558
|42
|186
|Henderson
|13
|13
|1,487
|939
|69
|153
|Henry
|52
|52
|10,763
|6,959
|489
|1,039
|Iroquois
|37
|37
|7,390
|1,844
|275
|673
|Jackson
|56
|56
|7,795
|10,128
|559
|1,117
|Jasper
|16
|16
|2,566
|1,112
|78
|295
|Jefferson
|33
|33
|7,837
|4,390
|424
|1,083
|Jersey
|25
|25
|4,191
|2,553
|172
|1,663
|JoDaviess
|29
|29
|4,895
|3,596
|180
|426
|Johnson
|16
|16
|3,007
|1,419
|128
|618
|Kane
|291
|291
|76,405
|79,319
|4,665
|6,184
|Kankakee
|68
|68
|19,204
|14,532
|1,002
|1,802
|Kendall
|87
|87
|19,326
|19,429
|1,142
|2,027
|Knox
|52
|52
|7,713
|7,984
|417
|1,125
|Lake
|415
|415
|107,129
|125,130
|5,603
|6,884
|LaSalle
|119
|119
|18,996
|17,318
|1,140
|2,016
|Lawrence
|24
|24
|2,585
|1,377
|100
|198
|Lee
|49
|49
|6,035
|4,966
|380
|1,088
|Livngston
|46
|46
|7,400
|3,322
|374
|849
|Logan
|29
|29
|5,827
|2,537
|299
|1,315
|McDonough
|31
|31
|4,790
|4,186
|329
|829
|McHenry
|212
|210
|48,643
|36,398
|2,731
|2,969
|McLean
|122
|122
|32,295
|29,005
|2,700
|2,650
|Macon
|72
|72
|20,230
|14,804
|1,240
|2,377
|Macoupin
|61
|61
|7,819
|6,414
|294
|3,456
|Madison
|225
|225
|47,975
|45,994
|2,534
|6,227
|Marion
|48
|48
|7,030
|3,984
|259
|741
|Marshall
|14
|14
|2,760
|1,423
|184
|290
|Mason
|21
|21
|2,599
|1,786
|246
|558
|Massac
|17
|17
|3,363
|1,527
|83
|379
|Menard
|14
|14
|3,043
|1,613
|145
|563
|Mercer
|24
|24
|3,651
|2,534
|187
|509
|Monroe
|37
|37
|9,319
|5,265
|251
|676
|Montgomery
|38
|38
|4,667
|3,926
|255
|2,592
|Morgan
|40
|40
|5,365
|3,184
|265
|2,836
|Moultrie
|16
|16
|3,261
|1,176
|159
|476
|Ogle
|52
|52
|10,178
|6,347
|590
|1,825
|Peoria
|169
|169
|27,588
|30,185
|2,160
|2,940
|Perry
|27
|27
|4,301
|3,063
|235
|854
|Piatt
|16
|16
|4,695
|2,170
|231
|481
|Pike
|31
|31
|2,631
|1,223
|145
|2,533
|Pope
|6
|6
|1,089
|433
|35
|161
|Pulaski
|11
|11
|1,093
|1,001
|52
|204
|Putnam
|8
|8
|1,217
|1,083
|86
|145
|Randolph
|37
|37
|5,921
|4,927
|394
|872
|Richland
|21
|21
|3,688
|1,796
|219
|324
|RockIsland
|120
|120
|21,411
|25,690
|1,145
|2,337
|St. Clair
|215
|215
|40,195
|51,772
|1,987
|3,244
|Saline
|28
|28
|4,598
|3,318
|332
|1,061
|Sangamon
|180
|180
|38,998
|36,324
|2,155
|7,825
|Schuyler
|17
|17
|1,525
|972
|102
|477
|Scott
|10
|10
|881
|383
|41
|753
|Shelby
|33
|33
|5,684
|1,973
|295
|1,181
|Stark
|9
|9
|1,214
|583
|99
|131
|Stephenson
|40
|40
|8,457
|5,603
|409
|1,425
|Tazewell
|135
|135
|27,922
|17,804
|2,236
|3,332
|Union
|20
|20
|3,789
|2,862
|186
|640
|Vermilion
|84
|84
|11,078
|6,734
|808
|1,917
|Wabash
|16
|16
|2,520
|1,089
|117
|201
|Warren
|28
|28
|3,259
|2,262
|121
|419
|Washington
|21
|21
|4,022
|1,528
|171
|326
|Wayne
|27
|27
|4,113
|943
|145
|385
|White
|18
|18
|3,889
|1,480
|132
|312
|Whiteside
|60
|60
|10,187
|9,335
|520
|1,245
|Will
|304
|304
|106,402
|120,601
|5,400
|9,798
|Williamson
|65
|65
|14,354
|9,296
|671
|2,287
|Winnebago
|185
|185
|39,351
|39,274
|2,171
|7,526
|Woodfrd
|45
|45
|9,356
|3,250
|512
|867
|Totals
|10,114
|10,057
|1,719,806
|2,364,564
|104,999
|188,230
AP Elections 11-07-2018 17:47
