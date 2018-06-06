https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/IA-GOP-House-4-Cnty-12970860.php
IA-GOP-House-4-Cnty
Updated 1:45 am, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Iowa by county in the
Republican primary for U.S. House District 4.
|TP
|PR
|Hanson
|King
|Audubon
|2
|2
|32
|82
|Boone
|15
|15
|214
|800
|BuenaVst
|10
|10
|135
|537
|Butler
|8
|8
|289
|728
|Calhoun
|10
|10
|121
|489
|Carroll
|13
|13
|76
|411
|CeroGrdo
|26
|26
|274
|615
|Cherokee
|7
|7
|330
|723
|Chickasaw
|13
|13
|67
|200
|Clay
|12
|12
|394
|934
|Crawford
|8
|8
|109
|464
|Dickinson
|14
|14
|620
|1,272
|Emmet
|11
|11
|53
|228
|Floyd
|8
|8
|71
|206
|Franklin
|12
|12
|113
|278
|Greene
|7
|7
|88
|363
|Grundy
|7
|7
|125
|515
|Hamilton
|8
|8
|240
|635
|Hancock
|10
|10
|217
|515
|Hardin
|8
|8
|265
|884
|Harrison
|13
|13
|177
|648
|Humboldt
|9
|9
|144
|485
|Ida
|7
|7
|90
|293
|Kossuth
|20
|20
|127
|418
|Lyon
|8
|8
|451
|1,323
|Monona
|11
|11
|121
|295
|O'Brien
|9
|9
|321
|880
|Osceola
|8
|8
|134
|432
|PaloAlto
|6
|6
|137
|375
|Plymouth
|13
|13
|334
|1,091
|Pocahontas
|7
|7
|63
|292
|Sac
|9
|9
|221
|610
|Shelby
|9
|9
|93
|367
|Sioux
|16
|16
|781
|2,558
|Story
|43
|43
|574
|1,605
|Webster
|28
|28
|365
|1,223
|Winnebago
|10
|10
|97
|267
|Woodbury
|44
|44
|1,021
|3,052
|Wright
|10
|10
|275
|650
|Totals
|489
|489
|9,359
|27,743
AP Elections 06-06-2018 00:44
