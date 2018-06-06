I-95 lane closures to cause 'major traffic delays' Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is warning there will likely be "major traffic delays" on Interstate 95 in Warwick and Cranston because of a construction project.

Several northbound lanes between Exits 14 and 16 will close starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday. All but one lane will close at 11 p.m., and the lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday.

The state Department of Transportation says drivers should try to bypass the area by using Interstate 295 or Route 37.

The closures will allow workers to repair pavement in the middle of the highway near the Park Avenue overpass in Cranston.