I-80 westbound closed 80 miles beginning at CA-NV line

RENO, Nev. (AP) — An 80-mile stretch of westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra remains closed for the second day in a row from the California-Nevada line just west of Reno to Colfax, California east of Sacramento.

Chains or snow tires are required on eastbound I-80 and all of the mountain passes around Lake Tahoe where more than 3 feet of new snow has fallen in the past 24 hours and a winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

More than 6 feet of snow has been reported at the top of some area ski resorts since the winter storm began Saturday, with more than 7 feet at Kirkwood south of Tahoe.

Government offices in Reno, Sparks and Carson City opened two hours late due to the weather and classes at area schools were either delayed or canceled.