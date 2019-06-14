I-80 reopens in Sierra after hazmat spill west of Truckee

RENO, Nev. (AP) — U.S. Interstate 80 has reopened in the Sierra after a truck fire and hazmat spill about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Truckee, California closed the eastbound lanes for half the day.

The California Highway Patrol says a big rig overturned at about 5:30 a.m. Friday near Soda Springs, California. The truck caught fire and dumped about 150 gallons of fuel on the eastbound lanes.

A hazardous materials crew had to clean up the spill and make emergency guardrail repairs before all lanes were reopened shortly before noon.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.