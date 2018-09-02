I-20 expansion at Georgia-S Carolina line to start in 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials say work to expand a stretch of Interstate 20 that crosses the Savanah River into Georgia will start in 2019.

South Carolina Department of Transportation officials told Aiken County lawmakers the project is being developed by their counterparts in Georgia.

The project will widen the bridges over the Augusta Canal and the Savanah River to three lanes in each direction and the wider highway will extend to Exit 1 in South Carolina.

Republican South Carolina Rep. Bill Hixon told the Aiken Standard that I-20 sees a number of wrecks in the area as the wider intestate in Augusta narrows down to two lanes.