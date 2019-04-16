Husband of US soldier deported to Mexico, then allowed back

PHOENIX (AP) — The husband of a U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan was deported to Mexico last week and then allowed back to Arizona after the move sparked outrage.

The Arizona Republic first reported that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported 30-year-old Jose Gonzalez Carranza last week. Gonzalez Carranza came to the U.S. illegally when he was a teenager.

Within hours of the newspaper's story Monday, authorities told Gonzalez Carranza that he could return to the U.S.

His wife, Barbara Vieyra, was killed in combat in Afghanistan in 2010. She was 22. The couple has a 12-year-old daughter who lives with Vieyra's parents.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who has embraced a tough stance on immigration, said on Good Morning Arizona that the story bothered him and that the deportation was "not right."