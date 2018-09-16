Hunters can enter lottery to hunt deer along Central Platte

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska hunters can enter a lottery for the chance to hunt deer along the Central Platte River.

The state Game and Parks Commission says it will choose 47 hunters to gain access to Platte River Recreation Access lands on Nov. 16-18.

Hunters who are interested must apply at the commission's Kearney office before the end of September.

More details about the land involved can be found online at www.platteaccess.org or by calling 308-865-5338.