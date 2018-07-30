Hunger strike puts more scrutiny on Mormon youth interviews

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Mormon man has launched a hunger strike to bring attention to a campaign calling on church leaders to bring an end to closed door, one-on-one interviews between youth and lay leaders where sexual questions sometimes arise.

Sam Young of Houston says he started his hunger strike on Friday. His group says questions during the interviews about whether young Mormons are following the religion's law of chastity can lead to unhealthy shaming of youth.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints noted in a statement about the hunger strike that it has taken steps recent months to improve relationships between young people and leaders.

The religion changed its policy earlier this year to allow children to bring a parent or adult with them and posted the list of questions lay leaders are supposed to ask youth during the interviews.