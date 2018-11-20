Hundreds gather to remember former first lady

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Rhode Island first lady Suzanne Carcieri (kuh-CHEHR'-ee) is being laid to rest a day after hundreds of people gathered for her wake.

Carcieri's funeral Mass was scheduled for Tuesday at Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich.

Carcieri died last week at age 76.

Those who attended visiting hours at Hill Funeral Home on Monday included former state Police Superintendent Brendan Doherty.

Doherty says Carcieri was a "quiet leader" who advocated for children and the less fortunate.

The Rev. Bernard Healey, who presided over the Mass for Carcieri's 50th wedding anniversary, says Carcieri always went out of her way to make people feel welcome.

Carcieri's husband, Republican Gov. Don Carcieri, served two terms from 2003 to 2011.

She will be buried in St. Patrick Cemetery in East Greenwich.