Huge sea-life sculptures made from ocean's plastic trash
Janet Mcconnaughey, Associated Press
Updated
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Huge sculptures of sea life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo , all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast.
Angela Haseltine Pozzi created Washed Ashore : Art to Save the Sea after seeing plastic heaped by the waves onto the coast in Bandon, Oregon, where she lives.
She wants the scale of her creations to make people realize just how much plastic gets into the ocean — and to do something about it.
The six sculptures at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas include a great white shark made partly of bottle caps and beach toys, "musical seaweed" incorporating plastic from pallets and chairs, and a walk-through whale ribcage made with bucket lids, bottles, buoys, and bait traps.
In this photo taken July 26, 2018, a giant jellyfish sculpture is viewed from below at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans. The sculpture, made from fishing buoys and cut-up water bottles that washed up on the Pacific Coast, is among six placed around the aquarium.

In this photo taken July 26, 2018, the front third of "Greta the Great White Shark," one of six huge sea-life sculptures from a project called Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea, is viewed at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans.

In this photo taken July 26, 2018, a section of a boat that washed ashore is incorporated into the sculpture of "Greta the Great White Shark," one of six sculptures made out of ocean trash as part of a project called "Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea" at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans.

In this photo taken July 26, 2018, Angela Haseltine Pozzi, of Bandon, Ore., describes her project Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans as she stands in front of a giant jellyfish sculpture made from fishing buoys and cut-up water bottles that washed up on the Pacific Coast.



In this photo taken July 26, 2018, Connor Aikman, 4, of Sioux Falls, S.D., looks up at a statue of a jellyfish at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americans in New Orleans. The jellyfish, made from buoys and cut-up water bottles, is part of the Oregon-based Washed Ashore Project to highlight the ecological problem of plastic that is thrown away and winds up in the ocean.

In this photo taken July 26, 2018, "Flash the Marlin" appears to leap in a fountain in the lobby of the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans. It is among six huge sea-life sculptures made out of ocean trash that are part of a project called "Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea."

In this photo taken July 26, 2018, plastic bottles and jugs that floated onto a West Coast beach make up a big part of a walk-through whale-rib sculpture at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans. It is part of a project called "Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea."



In this photo taken July 26, 2018, Brenda Walkenhorst, director of education at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans, demonstrates the sounds of rattles made from bottle caps and incorporated into a sculpture called "Musical Seaweed" at the aquarium. The sculpture is part of a project called Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea.

In this photo taken July 28, 2018, fishing rods that washed ashore on the Oregon coast make up the bill of "Flash the Marlin" at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans. It is among six huge sea-life sculptures made out of ocean trash on display as part of a project called "Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea."


