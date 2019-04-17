Huerta, Hansberry documentaries among Peabody Award winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Profiles of activist Dolores Huerta and writer Lorraine Hansberry are among the Peabody Award winners for documentary programs.

"Independent Lens: Dolores" and "Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes-Feeling Heart" both aired on PBS. The films are among the eight Peabody-winning documentaries to be honored May 18 in New York along with winners in other categories.

Peabody jurors also announced Tuesday they are recognizing the producer of "Hoop Dreams" with an award for its overall work.

Kartemquin Films is receiving the Institutional Award for its "unflinching" projects focusing on social justice and the marginalized in U.S. history, the Peabodys said in a statement.

The nonprofit company received a Peabody for the 1994 high school basketball documentary "Hoop Dreams," and won this year for "Minding the Gap," a coming-of-age film about skateboarders.