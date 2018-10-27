https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Housing-authority-gets-federal-tax-credit-to-13341514.php
Housing authority gets federal tax credit to build new units
ABERDEEN, Miss. (AP) — A northeast Mississippi housing authority will spend $8.5 million to tear down 24 existing buildings and replace them with 48 new units.
Aberdeen Housing Authority Director Denise Dobbs tells WTVA-TV that the authority is financing $7.5 million of the work with a federal tax credit. She says the authority is borrowing the remainder of the construction costs.
Dobbs says the work will fulfill a need for housing and give that section of Aberdeen a "facelift."
During construction, residents will get vouchers to live elsewhere temporarily.
New amenities will include a playground and upgraded parking.
Construction is set to be complete in March 2020.
___
Information from: WTVA-TV, http://www.wtva.com
