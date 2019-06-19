House passes $1T spending bill as budget talks resume

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House has passed a $1 trillion spending bill that amounts to an opening bid in a guns vs. butter fight with the Trump administration.

Both sides are trying to avert the return of drastic automatic spending cuts or a budgetary impasse that could put federal agencies on autopilot.

The House voted along party lines to pass the bill, which blends military spending that's a priority for Republicans with Democratic-sought funding increases for health and education programs.

It came as senior leaders of Congress were meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and top White House officials in hopes of forging an agreement to increase the government's so-called debt limit and to strike a bipartisan balance between the Pentagon budget and funding for domestic agencies.