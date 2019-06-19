House panel scheduled to vote on expanding concealed carry

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio House committee has scheduled a vote on legislation allowing individuals to carry concealed weapons without having to receive training, undergo a background check or obtain a license.

The House Federalism Committee meets Wednesday on the bill sponsored by Rep. Ron Hood of Ashville and Rep. Thomas Brinkman Jr., of Cincinnati, both Republicans.

The measure would eliminate requirements that people carrying a concealed weapon notify law enforcement officers when stopped and says officers no longer will have grounds to search or detain an "otherwise law-abiding person" for carrying a firearm.

Gov. Mike DeWine's spokesman said the Republican governor supports law abiding people's right to carry firearms but wouldn't comment on the bill.

The FOP and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police oppose the legislation.