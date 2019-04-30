House panel advances changes in Pennsylvania judge elections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Regional districts and merit selection are among changes to how Pennsylvania appeals court judges are picked under legislation that's been approved by a state House committee.

The Judiciary Committee voted Tuesday for competing proposals to amend the state constitution.

Both would select judges from different parts of the state, altering the current system of statewide judicial elections.

One approach would generate candidates for three districts from an appointed commission.

The governor would nominate from the commission's list, subject to Senate confirmation.

After four years on the bench, they'd have to run for retention.

The other proposal would elect Supreme, Superior and Commonwealth judges from districts the General Assembly would draw.

Both proposals passed the committee on largely party-line votes, with majority Republicans in support.