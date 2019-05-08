House gives initial nod to school anti-discrimination bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House has given preliminary approval to a bill to prohibit discrimination based on race, gender and other categories in public schools.

The bill was recommended by the Governor's Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion, which was created in 2017 following the near hanging of a biracial boy in Claremont and other racial incidents.

Supporters of sending the bill to the House Finance Committee said Wednesday there is a gap in existing law when it comes to students because while federal anti-discrimination laws apply in schools, the state's new civil rights unit in the attorney general's office does not have jurisdiction over such matters. Opponents argued unsuccessfully to create a commission to further study the issue.

The bill already has passed the Senate.