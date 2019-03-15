House OKs bill allowing more providers to deny abortion care

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A bill that would permit more medical providers to deny women care based on an ethical, moral or religious objection to abortion has been approved by the Indiana House.

House members voted 69-25 Thursday in favor of the legislation.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the bill expands Indiana's conscience-protection statute for medical professionals who don't want to perform an abortion or participate in any procedure that results in an abortion. That includes prescribing, administering or dispensing an abortion-inducing drug.

State law already authorizes physicians, hospital employees and health clinic staffers to opt out of abortion-related health care.

The new measure would extend that to nurses, physician assistants and pharmacists.

The legislation now returns to the Senate to determine if that chamber consents to a technical change made by the House.

