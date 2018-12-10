House GOP leader refuses to change Louisiana income forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Louisiana House is refusing to budge on boosting state income projections, even after economists proposed smaller, more conservative figures.

House Speaker Taylor Barras blocked proposed changes Monday, the second time in two weeks that House GOP leaders stymied Gov. John Bel Edwards' push to increase the forecast.

Economists for the Legislature and the administration recommended the Revenue Estimating Conference boost the forecast, saying that's supported by tax collections and economic modeling.

But Barras says such forecast increases are too soon, though he expects an increase eventually will be warranted. He wants to wait until later in the budget year, citing uncertainty in oil prices and corporate tax collections.

About $43 million in spending, mainly on public safety programs, will remain stalled without the forecast changes.