Hot tub reopened at hotel with Legionnaire's outbreak

CASSELTON, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials say a hot tub at a Casselton hotel where three people are believed to have contracted Legionnaire's disease has been reopened for public use.

The three people became sick between July 2018 and January, and all three reported spending time at the Days Inn of Casselton. Legionnaire's is a type of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria.

The Health Department says the hot tub was "thoroughly sanitized" and recent tests indicated no bacterial problems. Testing will be ongoing.