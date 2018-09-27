Hot dog restaurant in the works

NEW CANAAN — The White Buffalo wants to be the community hot dog joint in town, but before it gets there it will have to be more specific with New Canaan’s Land Use Commission.

A group of three New Canaan residents — David Tonkovich, Dominick Valente and Doug Harris — are partnering to bring the hot dog-themed restaurant to their hometown at 72 Park St.

“Valente and I have been talking about this for over 30 years. We want to make it more than just a hot dog restaurant, a place where we in the community can gather and support each other,” Tonkovich said to the commission Tuesday night.

According to the site plan application, Fiona Sigg is the owner of 4 White Buffalo LLC, along with Tonkovich.

Tonkovich said the restaurant is expected to have 35 to 40 seating spots, with 13 spots slated as stool seats for the bar, and would hire two to three staff members. The restaurant would apply for a liquor license.

Planning and Zoning Commission Secretary Jean Grzelecki peppered the business partners with questions relating to safety, alcohol and food preparation.

“I’m a little concerned about a bar in that type of location,” Grzelecki said, referring to 72 Park St., which is in an “alley” next to Elm Street. “There is an underground garage that is open at night there and can’t be closed.”

Tonkovich said safety would be a foremost concern and he and his partners would look into that.

A draft copy of the menu included in the application boasts items like the Hungry Man Hot Dog (two dogs in a bun), the White Buffalo Hot Dog (a hot dog with chili and cheese) and one named after Connie Delong, who worked at “the original Kwik Stop at Mead Park.”

Similar food items like bratwurst, German-style pretzels and popcorn are also on the menu.

Grzelecki asked if the food received would be precooked and reheated.

“That’s correct,” Tonkovich said. The partners’ operating manager, Ryan Gillespie, said they would be looking at having hot plates and TurboChef Ovens, rapid-cook kitchen equipment, for food preparation.

“Our footprint there is small. We need one standup refrigerator, probably two deliveries a week of buns and that’s about it,” Gillespie said.

Chairman John Goodwin, following no comment from the public, closed the application and the commission will deliberate at its next scheduled meeting on Oct. 30.

