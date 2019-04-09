Hot Springs native appointed to Arkansas appeals court

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed a Hot Springs native to a seat on the Arkansas Court of Appeals.

The governor announced the appointment Tuesday of Meredith Switzer to the court. She will take the seat left open following last month's death of Judge David "Mac" Glover.

Switzer is chief legal counsel for Quapaw House and previously worked in the Arkansas attorney general's office. She also served for two years as a district judge in Garland County.

Switzer's term will expire Dec. 31, 2020.