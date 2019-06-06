Hospital's water now OK to use after Legionnaires' outbreak

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) — Patients at a hospital in Ohio where there has been an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease can now use the water inside the recently opened medical center near Columbus.

Mount Carmel Health System said Thursday it has lifted water restrictions after installing new filters on the patient floors at Mount Carmel Grove City.

More than a dozen people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease since April 29, the day after the hospital opened. One patient died last Sunday.

Mount Carmel says it's continuing to search for a source of the bacteria while also looking at adding ways to prevent another outbreak.

Hospital officials say the water supply had been disinfected. But they expect more people will be diagnosed with the severe form of pneumonia because the incubation can last two weeks.