Hospital reports patient death amid Legionnaires outbreak

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a patient has died amid an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in a central Ohio hospital.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that the Ohio Department of Health announced the death Sunday. Seven patients who were in Mount Carmel Grove City hospital in late April and May have been diagnosed with the disease.

Dr. Richard Streck, chief clinical operations officer for Mount Carmel Health System, says in a statement the recently opened hospital is working with state and county health officials to identify the source of the bacteria. He says it is running tests, implementing water restrictions and doing supplemental disinfection of the hospital's water supply.

Streck advises that anyone who developed a cough, muscle aches, headaches, fever or shortness of breath after being hospitalized should contact their primary care physician.