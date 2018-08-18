Hospital, nurses to resume negotiations Saturday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The University of Vermont Medical Center says the hospital and nurses have agreed to meet this weekend to resume contract negotiations.

The two sides will be meeting on Saturday afternoon.

Higher wages remain a sticking point for the contract.

The nurses went on a two day strike last month. They returned to the bargaining table earlier this week.

UVM Medical Center president Eileen Whalen said Friday that the two sides "made good progress" and the hospital administration "looks forward to resuming negotiations and working together to identify the common ground that will lead to a fair agreement."