Homecare agencies ask Lamont to veto part of budget bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A coalition of homecare agencies is asking Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to veto part of the state budget bill they say will harm the industry.

The advocates said Wednesday they were surprised to see language appear in the bill that would ban "non-solicitation clauses" in employee contracts. Such clauses prevent a worker from soliciting an agency's clients to become a private client or to follow them to another agency.

The provision was originally part of a human services bill the Democratic governor proposed earlier this year. Lamont has not yet signed the budget bill.

Advocates say the legislation could have harmful consequences for clients who might decide to forgo using an agency that screens workers.

Lamont's spokeswoman says the administration believes the health and safety of clients won't be harmed.