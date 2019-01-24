Hogan announces transportation help for federal workers

LINTHICUM, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has announced free rides on public transportation for federal workers who aren't getting paid because of the partial government shutdown.

Hogan made the announcement Thursday at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, after greeting Transportation Security Administration workers. It's part of #MDHelps , a multi-agency effort to support affected workers.

Hogan says federal employees still reporting for work can ride for free on Maryland Transit Administration services starting Friday by showing government IDs. That includes MARC trains, the Baltimore metro and buses. He says he's asked Metro to do the same.

The Republican governor says the shutdown is affecting the nation's security, Maryland's economy and tens of thousands of Maryland residents' lives.

Hogan says the president and the Congress need to put aside differences and reopen the government.