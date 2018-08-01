Hoeven, Heitkamp named to farm bill conference committee

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Heidi Heitkamp have been named to the farm bill conference committee.

Hoeven, a Republican, and Heitkamp, a Democrat, were among nine senators appointed to work out a compromise among House and Senate versions of the 2018 farm bill. Both senators are members of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and Hoeven chairs the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee.

In a statement, Hoeven says conferees will work to ensure the final farm bill includes strong crop insurance, strong support for agriculture research and greater access to capital.

Heitkamp says it's critical that Congress passes a "bipartisan, common sense" farm bill before the current bill expires at the end of September.

Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota was earlier named as a House conferee.