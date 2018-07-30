Hiker dies in 70-foot fall into upstate NY gorge

CATTARAUGUS, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a man hiking in western New York's Zoar Valley slipped and fell 70 feet to his death over the weekend.

The Cattaraugus (kat-uh-RAW'-gus) County Sheriff's Office says the 20-year-old hiker was with three friends when he slipped and fell into the gorge Sunday afternoon. The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation, sheriff's deputies and multiple local fire departments worked to recover the hiker.

Due to inclement weather, sheriff's officials say they were unable to use a rescue helicopter and first responders had to rappel into the gorge to retrieve the man.

The hiker's name hasn't been released. Officials say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.