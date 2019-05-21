Hiker and his dog lived off the land while lost in Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A hiker and his dog ate berries and moss while they were lost for days in Alaska.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Monday that Logan Holmer, 26, of Missouri, and his dog, Mike, began hiking the Far Mountain Trail May 7 and became separated from their group the next day.

Holmer says he brought two days' worth of food and ate the last of it on the fourth day, supplementing his diet with the fruit and plants he found.

More than 40 rescuers from the Alaska State Troopers and Wilderness Search and Rescue took part in the search that located Holmer and his retired sled dog May 11.

Officials say Holmer wandered more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) in ridgeline distance from the Chena Hot Springs Resort east of Fairbanks.

___

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com