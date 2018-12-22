Highway named for Mississippi lawmaker who died in 2015

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A section of highway in northern Mississippi is being dedicated to a state representative who died in 2015.

Friends, relatives and state officials have unveiled a sign for the Esther M. Harrison Memorial Highway. It is a portion of Highway 182 in Columbus.

Harrison was a Democrat who served in the Mississippi House from 2000 until she died on her 69th birthday in June 2015. Legislators voted in 2016 to name the stretch of road in her honor, but the dedication ceremony was delayed until Wednesday.

The Commercial Dispatch reports that one of Harrison's mentors, Democratic former Rep. Tyrone Ellis, recalled that she always said: "'show up, stand up, speak up.'"

Harrison graduated from both Alcorn State University and Mississippi University for Women. She was active in the NAACP.

