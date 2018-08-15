Highway linking Phoenix and Las Vegas temporarily closed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The main highway linking Phoenix and Las Vegas is temporarily closed in both directions.

Las Vegas police Officer Aden OcampoGomez says a possible suicidal man who is on the high span Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge prompted the closure of U.S. 93 Wednesday.

The bridge crosses the Colorado River near the Hoover Dam.

OcampoGomez says police with the Hoover Dam are making contact with the man.