High wind warnings for Northwest coast, inland Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Thursday on the Washington and Oregon coast and for inland areas including Seattle.

Along the coast the warning goes into effect at 1 a.m. Thursday with winds from 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

The Weather Service also has issued a coastal flood warning on the Washington coast Thursday with waves up to 28 feet and flooding in low lying areas.

Another high wind warning will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for areas including Seattle, Bellevue, Bellingham, Tacoma, Bremerton and around Port Orchard, where a rare tornado on Tuesday damaged dozens of homes and other structures.

The Weather Service for Thursday is forecasting winds from 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in those areas.