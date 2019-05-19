High-tech van helping Grand Island keep streets in shape

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A technologically advanced van is helping Grand Island determine how to keep its streets in good shape and save taxpayer money in the process.

Grand Island has hired a Savoy, Illinois-based firm, Engineering & Research International, to complete the project. The street assessment van going up and down the more than 300 miles of Grand Island streets is equipped with high-resolution cameras, ground-penetrating radar, global positioning systems and onboard computers.

The Grand Island Independent reports that the data is processed to determine an overall condition index for each pavement segment. The survey information helps determine which sections of pavement to overlay.

City public works director John Collins says using the information to prioritize can save the city as much as $400,000 in street repairs annually.

Information from: The Grand Island Independent, http://www.theindependent.com