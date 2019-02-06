High-speed crash in Oceanside kills 3, injures 3

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A high-speed crash in Oceanside has killed three people and injured three others.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Oceanside Boulevard.

KNSD-TV says surveillance video from a gas station showed a Toyota pickup truck broadsiding a Mazda carrying six people.

Police Lt. Tom Bussey says two people, including a 13-year-old girl, were flung out the Mazda's back window.

Two women in the back seat died at the scene and a third person from the Mazda died at a hospital.

The 19-year-old man driving the pickup truck wasn't injured.

Police say they don't think drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.