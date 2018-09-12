High school football severely player injured at practice

BOURNE, Mass. (AP) — Fire officials say a Massachusetts high school football player has sustained a severe injury during practice.

Bourne Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Haden tells the Cape Cod Times that firefighters responded to Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The player was taken by ambulance to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, before being transferred to the trauma center at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

Haden did not provide specifics on the nature of the injury but says it is not considered life threatening.

No personal information about the student was disclosed.

Upper Cape head coach Ken Owen confirmed the injury occurred at a practice but declined further comment.

