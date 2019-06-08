High-profile Arizona abortion foe strikes out at Legislature

PHOENIX (AP) — A powerful social conservative group that pushes anti-abortion bills in each session of the Arizona Legislature suffered a rare defeat this year.

A last-minute proposal from the Center for Arizona Policy to create a program designed to dissuade women from seeking to terminate their pregnancies hit a roadblock in the state Senate.

Cathi Herrod runs the group and says the defeat shows the state Senate is no longer "pro-life" after two Republicans joined all Democrats in opposing the bill.

Republican Sens. Kate Brophy McGee and Heather Carter killed Herrod's proposal on the Legislature's last day of the session by bucking their own party. They objected to the proposal because a push to fund a broader state hotline that fields nearly a million calls a year failed.