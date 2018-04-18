Hidden cameras discussed to catch irresponsible dog owners in New Canaan





NEW CANAAN — Parks and Recreation is not taking any more of your dog’s poo.

“We’re looking into installing field cameras so we can have them aimed at people in the parking lot and various well-hidden spots on the path so the police can then go through the footage and match the person with the car and write a ticket via mail,” Parks and Recreation Commissioner Francesca Segalas said at a meeting last Wednesday.

The Parks and Recreation Commission, along with the New Canaan Police Department and Animal Control are hoping to address the problem of dog excrement at Irwin Park.

The first ever infraction for failing to pick up after a dog was issued Monday to a New York woman, according to Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm. The incident occurred Saturday morning at Waveny Park where an observer snapped a picture of the New York woman’s license plates and provided the information to Halm, who proceeded to reach out and notify the New York woman about the infraction.

The fine for leaving dog feces unattended can cost residents $90 and a $46 state fee, according to a Chapter 108 Section 8 of the town ordinances.

“I patrol the parks every day,” Halm said. “If someone observes the violation they can report it to me. Obtaining a license plate number and description is helpful.”

Parks Chairman Sally Campbell said the plan to install cameras was part of an effort to address the excrement problem. She added that she had met with Police Chief Leon Krolikowski and had been informed that the New Canaan Police Department could not allocate a police officer to exclusively patrol the park.

“We’ve acquired a few trail cameras and are figuring out how best to use them,” Campbell said.

Some members of the commission, however, were reluctant to promote the idea.

“I don’t love the idea that there is a camera watching me if I’m on the trail,” Commissioner Hank Green said.

Town Council Vice Chairman Sven Englund, who attended last Wednesday’s meeting, pressed the Commission on if, and when, video data would be stored or destroyed.

Campbell responded by saying that the idea to record and ticket people via mail was merely a suggestion. If the problem persisted without consequences for irresponsible dog owners, however, a dog ban could be pursued to do away with the issue, Campbell said.

Halm believes that camera recordings are a preferable alternative than having a dog ban at the parks and other public spaces.

“For those who don’t or won’t clean up, they’re acting disrespectfully and irresponsibly towards their own pet and others in the park,” Halm said.

