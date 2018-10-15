Herreid plans $3 million project to replace wastewater pipes

HERREID, S.D. (AP) — Herreid is planning a big infrastructure project — replacing about half of the wastewater pipes in the Campbell County town.

The American News reports the work will be done next summer and fall. About 14,000 feet of clay pipe will be replaced.

Mayor Gary Weismantel says the $3 million project will be paid for through a $1.3 million grant and a $1.7 million loan, both from the federal Agriculture Department.

The city will contribute about $45,000, and will raise sewer rates to pay off the loan over a 40-year period.

