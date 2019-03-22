https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Henderson-police-dealing-with-barricade-situation-13707676.php
Henderson police dealing with barricade situation at a home
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Police in Henderson say they are dealing with a barricade situation at a home.
They say officers got a call around 5:30 p.m. Thursday about a fire alarm in neighborhood near Bicentennial and Anthem parkways.
Police arrived on the scene and were treating the incident as a domestic disturbance.
They say a person then barricaded themselves in a home, possibly with a weapon.
No injuries have been reported and SWAT teams are at the scene.
Police didn't immediately say if the barricade suspect was a man or a woman.
View Comments