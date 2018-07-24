Heavy rainstorm hits Santa Fe, damages infrastructure

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Raging waters from the Santa Fe River and arroyos have caused damage to Santa Fe homes, city facilities and infrastructure following a heavy rainstorm.

More than 3 inches (8 centimeters) of rainfall were reported in some areas of northern Santa Fe county on Monday evening.

The storm also caused a power outage in some parts of the city.

A Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman tells the Santa Fe New Mexican that despite flooded arroyos and roadways covered in debris, no serious accidents or injuries were reported as of 9 p.m. Monday.

City Manager Erik Litzenberg tells the Albuquerque Journal that there is a number of homes and infrastructure that will need to be stabilized and repaired.

The National Weather Service says more rain is likely throughout the week.